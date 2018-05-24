Why is there a row about Galileo?
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video

Why is there a row about Galileo?

Britain may be denied full access to the EU's Galileo satellite navigation system on security grounds after Brexit. That could cost UK firms billions of pounds, and hundreds of hi-tech jobs.

Video journalist: Jeremy Howell

  • 24 May 2018
Go to next video: Could Brexit really affect sat navs?