Meet the strawberry-picking robots
The strawberry-picking robots coming to a farm near you

A shortage of migrant fruit-pickers is driving demand for robotic alternatives, say strawberry producers.

Some of these prototype machines pick, others snip, but all claim to be as good as humans.

Video: Hannah Gelbart

  • 25 May 2018
