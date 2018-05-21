Do your colleagues want to 'get to know the real you'?
Liv Garfield, winner of the Businesswoman of the Year award, has lots of tips for workplace success.

She runs Severn Trent, one of the UK's largest water companies.

"Just be yourself", is her number one piece of advice.

  21 May 2018
