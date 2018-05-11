The seedballs that could reverse Kenya's deforestation
One social entrepreneur hopes that by using specially-coated tree seeds, Kenya's lost forests can be restored.

Part of our series Taking the Temperature, which focuses on the battle against climate change and the people and ideas making a difference.

Video producer: Joseph Vaneeckhout; Producer: Pauline Mason

  • 11 May 2018
