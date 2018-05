Video

Sainsbury's chief executive Mike Coupe has been caught on camera singing We're in the Money, whilst doing a round of TV interviews to discuss a merger with Asda.

Mr Coupe, who is a large shareholder in the supermarket, was between interviews when he started singing.

In a statement, Mr Coupe said: "It was an unfortunate choice of song, from the musical 42nd Street which I saw last year and I apologise if I have offended anyone."