Coupe: 'We aim to bring prices down 10%'

Sainsbury's boss says cost cuts will bring down prices
When Sainsbury's and Asda are merged, they will be able to buy dozens of everyday items more cheaply, the chief executive of Sainsbury's Mike Coupe tells the BBC.
30 Apr 2018
