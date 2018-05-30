Seeking a silent retreat from urban life
These days a digital detox is not nearly enough for city dwellers glued to computers, screens and devices.

Silent retreats are proving to be an increasingly popular form of escape from the stresses and noise of urban life.

Reporter: Rebecca Henschke, Camera: Haryo Wirawan, Series Producer: Pamela Parker.

  • 30 May 2018
