Going for a helicopter pub crawl in Australia
Heading out for a beer in Australia could almost be considered a national sport but in the vast Australian outback, great distances (and crocodiles) makes being social challenging. So now some helicopter firms are turning this into a business opportunity.
The Experience Economy is a weekly series looking at businesses catering to a new trend of consumers, those that place higher value on experience, over material things.
Reporter: Timothy McDonald; Series Producer: Pamela Parker
17 Apr 2018
