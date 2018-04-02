Media player
'When you're small, focus on your core proposition'
Mindful Chef has caught on to a new trend in eating - recipe boxes. They contain all the ingredients for an evening meal, which customers cook at home. The firm now delivers 20,000 meals a week. But as it was growing, founder Giles Humphries found the greatest challenge was fending off pressure from financial backers to diversify and sell a host of other things.
Video journalist: Jeremy Howell
02 Apr 2018
