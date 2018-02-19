'You've got to make tough decisions, but in partnership'

Video

Cadbury's is a British chocolate firm founded two centuries ago by a Quaker, John Cadbury, who was famous for his kindness to his workers. When Mondelez took over the firm it needed to modernize it to keep it in business, and that meant making 200 redundancies. How do you do that and keep the workforce happy? The job fell to Glenn Caton, Mondelez's President for Northern Europe.

Video journalist: Jeremy Howell