Video
'Collaborate with your customers'
Mike Fairman spent years working for big telecoms companies. He was struck by how distant they were from their customers. What if mobile phone companies could be run like local businesses, which people feel close to?
Giffgaff calls its customers "members" and asks them to help run the company. Over two million people have now signed up - many of whom are looking for an alternative to the giant telecoms firms.
Video journalist: Jeremy Howell
-
05 Feb 2018
