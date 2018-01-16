Motor City goes driverless
Detroit motor show: Autonomous vehicles move centre stage

At the Detroit Motor Show, Ford is showing off the driverless car being used in a joint venture to deliver pizzas for Domino's. But Ford is not the only manufacturer showing off its autonomous technology in the home of the US motor industry.

The BBC's Yogita Limaye reports.

  • 16 Jan 2018