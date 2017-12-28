Media player
How 'posh coffee' is helping farmers
Consumers are increasingly willing to pay more for ethically sourced coffee, and it's benefiting everyone from the farms who grow the beans to the trendy cafes selling the stuff.
The extra income can mean a better quality of life for farmers in developing countries, and more money to reinvest in their businesses.
Video journalist: Jonathan Josephs
28 Dec 2017
