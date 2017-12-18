Pierre Moscovici warns on Irish 'contradiction'

Video

One of the European Commission's leading officials has warned an open border with the Republic of Ireland and a rejection of an EU customs union are incompatible.

Pierre Moscovici told the BBC that it was difficult to see how an open border could be retained on the island of Ireland if Britain did not stay in a customs union with the European Union.

If Britain did agree to a customs union arrangement then the UK could be barred from signing free trade agreements with other countries.

And would be obliged to follow EU regulations.