IMAX boss: Don't sell tech too hard

Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
IMAX boss: Don't sell new technology too hard
IMAX is a way of screening films which immerses the audience in the action, and blockbusters like Dunkirk and the latest Star Wars have been shot and screened on IMAX. But CEO Richard Gelfond admits when he took over, he tried to sell the new technology far too hard.
Video journalist: Jeremy Howell
Follow #CEOSecrets on our website here.
-
18 Dec 2017
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window