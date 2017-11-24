Media player
How an emergency services app is helping to save lives
Many of us assume that if you call an emergency number like 911, 999 or 112, someone will answer quickly and help will arrive soon wherever we are in the world.
Not so in many countries across Africa. One start-up in Nairobi, Kenya, has created an app to help simplify the capital's chaotic emergency services system.
24 Nov 2017
