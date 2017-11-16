The F1-inspired aerofoil saving energy

Media player
The F1-inspired aerofoil saving supermarkets millions
An F1-inspired aerofoil attached to chiller cabinets is cutting refrigeration costs by about 15%, saving supermarkets millions.
The strip, a result of a collaboration between Williams Advanced Engineering and Aerofoil Energy, is being rolled out by UK supermarket chain Sainsbury's across its 1,400 supermarkets and convenience stores.
Video footage courtesy of Williams
16 Nov 2017
