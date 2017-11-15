Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Making human organs through 3D printing
Swedish firm Cellink is at that forefront of producing human ears and noses through 3D printing.
It currently makes them for testing, but in future, aims to make human organs for transplantation.
-
15 Nov 2017
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window