Where the streets have no name

Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
The app helping people navigating Ghana's nameless streets
In parts of Africa, street names are rare and house numbers non-existent. Most people use local landmarks, like bars, fuel stations and even trees to give directions, but in Ghana the government is introducing a digital solution.
From the Ghanaian capital of Accra, the BBC's Thomas Naadi reports.
See more at the Africa Business Report website.
-
20 Oct 2017
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkhttps://www.bbc.co.uk/news/av/business-41694566/the-app-helping-people-navigating-ghana-s-nameless-streetsRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window