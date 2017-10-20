Where the streets have no name
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video

The app helping people navigating Ghana's nameless streets

In parts of Africa, street names are rare and house numbers non-existent. Most people use local landmarks, like bars, fuel stations and even trees to give directions, but in Ghana the government is introducing a digital solution.

From the Ghanaian capital of Accra, the BBC's Thomas Naadi reports.

See more at the Africa Business Report website.

  • 20 Oct 2017
Go to next video: Street names: How Iran honours its 'heroes'