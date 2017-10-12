Trouble brews for Darjeeling tea

Media player
Darjeeling tea is one of the world’s most popular teas, known for its strong aroma it is grown in the Indian state of West Bengal, but it may soon be difficult to get hold of.
Political unrest halted production for more than three months this year - and this has hit the entire tea industry in India and beyond.
12 Oct 2017
