Mercedes unveils its F1 hybrid hypercar
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video

Mercedes unveils its F1-derived hybrid hypercar

The BBC's Theo Leggett gets up close with Mercedes-AMG's Project One, its F1-derived hybrid 1,000bhp hypercar being unveiled at this year's Frankfurt Motor Show.

  • 13 Sep 2017
Go to next video: BMW: We need free trade after Brexit