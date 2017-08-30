Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Are Germany's refugees finding work?
It’s been two years since Angela Merkel took the momentous decision to suspend EU protocol, and open Germany’s borders to almost a million migrants - many escaping the war in Syria.
The numbers coming in to the country have since dwindled, but for those who have made their home in Germany, finding employment is still a challenge, as Joe Miller reports from Berlin.
-
30 Aug 2017
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window