Labour: There should be an energy 'price cap'
The shadow energy minister has called on the government to keep their promise of capping energy prices. Alan Whitehead made the comments after British Gas announced it would be increasing its electricity prices by 12.5%.

The Labour MP told the Today programme the government needed the cap to stabilise energy prices. The average annual dual-fuel bill for a typical household on a standard tariff with British Gas will rise by £76 to £1,120, up by 7.3%.

  • 01 Aug 2017
