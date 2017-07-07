SA's booming private security industry

Media player
South Africa's booming private security industry
High walls topped with razor wire, armed patrols in pick-up trucks and signs deterring would-be criminals from targeting properties are commonplace in South Africa.
Per capita, the country's private security industry is the fourth largest in the world and South Africans spend more than $4bn (£3bn) a year protecting themselves and their homes.
The BBC's Vumani Mkhize has been taking a look at this growing industry.
