SA's booming private security industry

High walls topped with razor wire, armed patrols in pick-up trucks and signs deterring would-be criminals from targeting properties are commonplace in South Africa.

Per capita, the country's private security industry is the fourth largest in the world and South Africans spend more than $4bn (£3bn) a year protecting themselves and their homes.

The BBC's Vumani Mkhize has been taking a look at this growing industry.

