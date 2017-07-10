Opera CEO: Make it all about the people
Alex Beard is the chief executive of London's Royal Opera House. He told #CEOsecrets he thinks he has the best job in the world and that the key to doing it well is to make sure that the people who work for him are at the centre of everything.

