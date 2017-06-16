Poor harvest causes maize shortages
Poor harvest causes maize shortages in Kenya

Kenya is grappling with a maize shortage that is making it hard for consumers to find flour in the shops. Government silos are out of stock and maize imports do not match the high demand.

The BBC's Ferdinand Omondi went to the agricultural region of Eldoret in western Kenya to find out what has gone wrong with the country's agricultural planning.

