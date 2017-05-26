World's 'cast-off clothes' capital
Video

Every day, second-hand clothing from the US and Europe is sent to India where the fabric is stripped, processed and made into blankets exclusively for African consumers.

But the industry's facing increasing competition from man-made fibres, as Shilpa Kannan reports from Panipat in northern India.

  • 26 May 2017
