Togo's student-run chocolate co-operative
Choco Togo is a small, but growing, chocolatier. Run by a co-operative of young entrepreneurs, the company produces organic, locally made chocolate for the Togolese market.

The BBC's Africa Business Report went to see the business in action at its small factory in the Togolese capital, Lome.

  • 12 May 2017
