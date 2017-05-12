Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Togo's student-run chocolate co-operative
Choco Togo is a small, but growing, chocolatier. Run by a co-operative of young entrepreneurs, the company produces organic, locally made chocolate for the Togolese market.
The BBC's Africa Business Report went to see the business in action at its small factory in the Togolese capital, Lome.
-
12 May 2017
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window