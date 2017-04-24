Media player
CEO Secrets: Put family first, says manufacturer.
Harvey Bowden went from working as a lone plumber to running Harvey Water Softeners, manufacturing water softeners with a staff of about 200 people.
But putting family first has been central to his business ethos.
Video journalist: Greg Brosnan
24 Apr 2017
