A bite to eat with one of India's richest men
More than 30 years ago, Niranjan Hiranandani and his brother bought a parcel of land in India's financial capital, Mumbai.
They developed that land into a satellite city and business hub - a unique concept for India at the time.
Today, Niranjan is managing director of the Hiranandani Group and one of India's richest men. His family trust runs schools and hospitals across the city.
Sameer Hashmi caught up with him over a bite to eat for our new series, Busy Breakfast.
18 Apr 2017
