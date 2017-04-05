Bike battles: China's fight for street space
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video

Bike battles: China's fight for street space

Bike hire schemes have been a hit in China - transforming the nature of transport in cities. But they're also leaving local governments wondering how to fix the problem of pedestrians, bikes and cars battling for space.

China correspondent Stephen McDonell took to the streets of Beijing to try to find a path through the chaos.

  • 05 Apr 2017
Go to next video: Life inside China's most polluted city