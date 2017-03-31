Media player
The man helping people with autism get jobs
It is widely accepted that having diversity in the boardroom is important - but what about neurodiversity? 85% of people with autism in the UK are unemployed.
Ed Thompson is the founder of Uptimize, a company set up to pioneer neurodiversity in the workplace. He tells told Radio 4's Today that people with autism are valuable across lots of different types of work as they can be "loyal, dedicated, have good attention to detail and focus over long periods".
31 Mar 2017
