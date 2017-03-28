Dragon Souleyman: How to buy a business

Media player
Video
60 Seconds of Business Sense: How to buy a business
How would you like to get free business advice from the bosses of some of the world's most innovative and fast-growing companies?
That's what we're bringing you on the BBC News website, in a series called 60 Seconds of Business Sense.
This week, Touker Suleyman, chairman of the fashion company Low Profile Holdings and one of the Dragons on Dragons' Den, gives advice on how to buy a business.
