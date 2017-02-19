India's blind perfumers

Video

India has among the largest number of blind people in the world - more than five million, according to government numbers.

But there are few job opportunities in the country for people with disabilities, so when a private fragrance company set up a training course specifically for blind people, 50-year-old Ravi Vanniyar was keen to sign up.

He now works in a factory that makes the raw material which goes into producing perfumes and the job has made a huge difference to his life.