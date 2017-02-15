Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Last orders for 'boozy lunches' in The City?
Lloyd's of London has introduced a working hours booze ban for its 800 staff.
So is time running out for "boozy lunches"?
Video journalist Dougal Shaw trawled the Square Mile to canvas some views.
-
15 Feb 2017
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window