Last orders for 'boozy lunches' in The City?

Last orders for 'boozy lunch' in The City?
Video

Lloyd's of London has introduced a working hours booze ban for its 800 staff.

So is time running out for "boozy lunches"?

Video journalist Dougal Shaw trawled the Square Mile to canvas some views.

  • 15 Feb 2017
