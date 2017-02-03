Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
How do you rebalance your economy?
Nigeria - the largest producer of oil in Africa - is in the throes of an economic recession.
After decades of over-reliance on revenue from the energy sector, the fall of the international oil price has prompted the country to try and change its economic model.
Colm O'Regan looks at the challenges that lie ahead for Nigeria.
Watch: Talking Business
-
03 Feb 2017
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window