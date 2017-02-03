How do you rebalance your economy?
Nigeria - the largest producer of oil in Africa - is in the throes of an economic recession.

After decades of over-reliance on revenue from the energy sector, the fall of the international oil price has prompted the country to try and change its economic model.

Colm O'Regan looks at the challenges that lie ahead for Nigeria.

  • 03 Feb 2017
