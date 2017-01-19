Australian icon Vegemite comes home

Video

Vegemite will return to Australian ownership after Bega Cheese agreed to buy a range of well-known food brands in a deal worth A$460m (£280m; $345m).

The deal will also give the dairy producer the right to use the Kraft brand under licence.

Mondelez announced it would now focus on "core brands" in Australia and New Zealand including Cadbury and Oreo.

Filmed & produced by Simon Atkinson