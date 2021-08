The left luggage industry has a new rival, as one start-up is trying to recruit small shops as "urban hotspots" for storage, which you can find on its app.

It has signed up nearly 30 shops, mainly in London, but also in Oxford and Manchester.

Video journalist Dougal Shaw checked out CityStasher.

This is part of a series looking at how technology is changing the way we store valuables.

