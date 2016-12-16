Media player
The Filipinos making a new life as teachers in the US
Filipinos working overseas have traditionally filled roles in nursing or as domestic helpers.
But many are now making a new life as teachers in the US. They are in demand because of the unexpected effects of a stronger US economy.
Timothy McDonald reports from Casa Grande in Arizona.
16 Dec 2016
