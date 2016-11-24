Media player
Nato chief: Trump told me he backs alliance
Nato secretary general Jens Stoltenberg has insisted the organisation has a strong future despite Donald Trump calling it "obsolete" during his election campaign.
Mr Stoltenberg told presenter of the Today programme Nick Robinson the president elect had confirmed his commitment to the alliance, following his victory.
24 Nov 2016
