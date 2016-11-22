A charity has told BBC Radio 5 live that less than 2% of people working in manual trades in the UK are women.

Women on the Tools, which aims to encourage women to take up jobs like plumbing and construction, says it is a picture which has barely changed in 40 years.

Steph Leese, also known as the Pink Plasterer, is the only female plasterer working in Merseyside.

We followed her on the job and sent her to Broadgreen International School in Liverpool, where she talked to girls about getting into the industry.

Steph will be guest editing BBC Radio 5 live's Afternoon Edition on Tuesday 22 November.