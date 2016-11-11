Media player
Zimbabweans 'camp out' to withdraw cash
In Zimbabwe, there is a desperate dash for cash going on. The imminent introduction of bond notes has sent people stampeding for the banks to withdraw the maximum amount of hard currency they can before the bond notes - which will be equivalent to US dollars - coming into circulation.
The Zimbabwean dollar was ditched seven years ago and many now see the bond notes as an attempt to re-introduce it by the back door.
The BBC's Shingai Nyoka reports from the capital Harare, for Africa Business Report.
11 Nov 2016
