Can UK boost India trade post-Brexit?

Video

The Prime Minister, Theresa May, is off to India on the first trade trip of her premiership. The three-day visit is seen as an important sign of how the UK will be able to strike new trade deals once it has left the EU.

India is one of the world's largest and fastest-growing economies, and one of the UK's oldest trading partners. But how easy will it be for British companies to tap the enormous Indian market?

Video journalist: Jeremy Howell