Zambia aims to expand its air travel sector
Air travel in Africa can be more expensive - mile for mile - than almost anywhere else in the world.
That's especially true for landlocked Zambia, which has to import its jet fuel from neighbouring states.
But this hasn't stopped the country from building one of the largest airports in the region, with the aim of it becoming a regional transport hub.
The BBC's Kennedy Gondwe reports.
28 Oct 2016
