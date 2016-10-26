Indian start-up bringing artists together
India is full of colourful symbols and distinctive icons, but artists who want to give those images a modern twist have very few places to display their art.

One start-up, called Kulture Shop, is bringing together urban artists and turning their designs into home and lifestyle products.

But changing the culture among its customers hasn't been easy. Kulture Shop's Arjun Charanjiva tells us more about his start-up success.

