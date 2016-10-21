Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Does Ireland remain committed to the EU?
Colm O'Regan looks at the challenges ahead for Ireland after the UK voted to leave the EU in June 2016.
Watch: Talking Business
-
21 Oct 2016
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window