Marmite has achieved new levels of fame - or notoriety, perhaps - due to a row between parent company Unilever and supermarket giant Tesco.

A drop in the pound's value saw Unilever raise UK prices - causing Tesco to pull its products from its website for a time.

The yeasty spread is known for provoking a love or hate reaction - so what did our global guinea pigs make of it?