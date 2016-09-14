Hike app
Hike Messenger: Can India's answer to WhatsApp make money?

Hike Messenger is India's answer to WhatsApp. It has 100 million users and recently secured a fresh round of investment, but can it fulfil its potential and make money?

Shilpa Kannan had a chat with Hike's founder, Kavin Mittal, to find out.

Video produced by Premanand Boominathan

