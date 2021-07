After weeks wrought with emotion, the Rio 2016 Paralympics are under way, with 4,350 athletes taking part - 60% fewer than in last month's Olympics.

Just a month ago, only 12% of the three million tickets had been sold, so organisers scaled down the event and received more than $80m in aid from Brazil's government to help sell tickets - now the Games may be close to sold out.

Video journalist: Daniel Gallas

