Kenya caps the cost of bank loans
In Kenya the cost of borrowing has come down because the government has passed a law limiting how much banks can charge customers for loans.
Despite opposition from the banking industry to this law, banks will now only be able to charge up to four percentage points higher than the central bank's base rate for loans. Emmanuel Igunza reports.
02 Sep 2016
